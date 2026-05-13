Rape attempt on female student at Jahangirnagar University; case filed

An incident of attempted rape has been reported at Jahangirnagar University, where a female student was allegedly dragged from a road into bushes at night. The incident took place around 11:00 pm on Tuesday inside the campus. The victim was later rescued and taken to the university’s medical center.

In response, a case was filed today, Wednesday, at Ashulia Police Station by Deputy Registrar of the university’s security branch, Md Jefrul Hasan Chowdhury, accusing an unknown individual of attempted rape. Students and various student organisations have also announced protest programmes.

Confirming the case, Officer in Charge of Ashulia Police Station, Md Tarekul Islam, told Prothom Alo that cases of attempted murder and attempted rape have been registered based on the complaint. He said the matter is being treated with high importance, and multiple law enforcement units are already working in and around the university area. Authorities are hopeful of arresting the suspect soon.