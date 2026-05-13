Rape attempt on female student at Jahangirnagar University; case filed
An incident of attempted rape has been reported at Jahangirnagar University, where a female student was allegedly dragged from a road into bushes at night. The incident took place around 11:00 pm on Tuesday inside the campus. The victim was later rescued and taken to the university’s medical center.
In response, a case was filed today, Wednesday, at Ashulia Police Station by Deputy Registrar of the university’s security branch, Md Jefrul Hasan Chowdhury, accusing an unknown individual of attempted rape. Students and various student organisations have also announced protest programmes.
Confirming the case, Officer in Charge of Ashulia Police Station, Md Tarekul Islam, told Prothom Alo that cases of attempted murder and attempted rape have been registered based on the complaint. He said the matter is being treated with high importance, and multiple law enforcement units are already working in and around the university area. Authorities are hopeful of arresting the suspect soon.
According to students and the university’s proctorial office, the victim was walking along a campus road when the accused began following her. When she reached an abandoned road near Fazilatunnesa Hall, the suspect approached her. She asked whether he was a student of the university. The man claimed he was a student of the 48th batch and lived in the nearby Bishmail area. After speaking briefly, he allegedly wrapped a net-like material around her neck and dragged her into a bush, attempting to assault her.
The victim managed to escape and return to the road, where passersby rescued her and took her to the medical center. Later, students reviewed CCTV footage and identified a suspect, though his identity could not be confirmed.
Deputy Registrar Md Jefrul Hasan Chowdhury said the university administration has already filed a case. He added that CCTV footage shows the suspect using a net-like object around the student’s neck while dragging her into the bushes. Based on the footage, they have been able to preliminarily identify a suspect, but his identity is still unknown.
Meanwhile, students have expressed outrage on social media over the incident. The Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced a human chain protest this afternoon. Female students will hold a protest march in the evening. General students have also announced demonstrations, and the Jahangirnagar University Student Union has called for a blockade of the registrar building on Thursday morning demanding justice and stronger campus security measures.
JUCSU General Secretary Mazharul Islam said that a heinous incident has occurred on campus and student leaders have been present from the beginning to ensure justice for the victim. He added that although they initially tried to organise a joint protest with all groups, it was not possible due to lack of response from some student organisations. A protest at the registrar building has been scheduled demanding a structured framework for campus security.