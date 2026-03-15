JU female student’s blood-stained body recovered from Savar rented house

The blood-stained body of a female student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was recovered from a rented house in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital after being found at the residence in the Islamnagar area near the university campus in the afternoon. The physicians on duty declared her dead.

The deceased, Sharmin Jahan, 23, was a student of the 51st batch of the Department of Public Administration at the university.

Her body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for post-mortem examination.