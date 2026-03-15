JU female student’s blood-stained body recovered from Savar rented house
The blood-stained body of a female student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was recovered from a rented house in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka on Sunday.
She was taken to hospital after being found at the residence in the Islamnagar area near the university campus in the afternoon. The physicians on duty declared her dead.
The deceased, Sharmin Jahan, 23, was a student of the 51st batch of the Department of Public Administration at the university.
Her body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for post-mortem examination.
Police are currently questioning her husband, Fahim Al Hasan, a student of Dhaka College, in connection with the incident.
Sharmin was the daughter of Shah Jahan Molla of Tetoy village in Kachua upazila of Chandpur.
According to Ashulia police station, citing Fahim Al Hasan, he had left the house in the morning. When he returned at around 2:00 pm, he found the door locked from the outside. Upon entering the room, he reportedly discovered Sharmin lying motionless and covered in blood. With the assistance of neighbours, he took her to hospital, where the attending physician declared her dead.
Speaking about the incident, the landlord of the rented house, Abdullah Suhrawardy, told Prothom Alo, “I had gone to the office in the morning. At around 3:00 pm, when I came downstairs, I heard the boy saying ‘Open your eyes, open your eyes.’ I then entered the room. He said, ‘Uncle, it would be better if Sharmin is taken to hospital.’ We took her to the university hospital by ambulance, and from there she was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital. But when she was taken from the house, her body was already motionless and she had no consciousness.”
He added that Sharmin and Fahim Al Hasan had rented a room on the ground floor of the house about five to six months ago.
Physician Enamul Haque Mia of the emergency department at Enam Medical College Hospital said Sharmin Jahan was brought to the hospital at 4:22 pm in a dead condition.
“There was an injury mark on her head,” he said, adding that police were informed and later took the body away.
Abdur Rashid Jitu, vice-president (VP) of the central students’ union of Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ union (JUCSU), said, “From the photos we have seen, Sharmin’s head appeared to be crushed and there were numerous scratch marks on her body. Her husband is a student of Dhaka College. On behalf of the university administration and the central students’ union, we demand that the law-enforcement agencies determine the real cause of the incident, identify those responsible and ensure exemplary punishment.”
The university’s proctor, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, said the institution was shocked by the death of a promising student.
“Such a death of a meritorious student is never desirable. We are speechless and stunned. The police administration has been requested to identify those responsible and ensure exemplary punishment. University security officials are assisting the police in the investigation,” he added.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime, Ops and Traffic North) of Dhaka district, Arafatul Islam, said Fahim Al Hasan had claimed he left the house at around 10:00 am and returned later in the afternoon to find his wife lying in a blood-stained condition.
“His statement is being verified,” he said.
Arafatul Islam further said the body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy. He expressed hope that the exact cause of death would be determined soon.