‘Sweden Aslam’ released on bail from Kashimpur jail

Jail sources said the documents related to the bail of Sheikh Aslam reached the prison yesterday. Later the authorities verified the papers and released him at night.

Aslam was in jail from 2014.

The latest case was filed against Sheikh Aslam and 19 others in connection with the murder of Tejgaon Jubo League leader Galib, who was killed on 23 March 1997.

The police filed a charge sheet on 8 April 1998 in the case. The case is currently under trial. Out of the 24 witnesses in this case, the police have so far managed to produce only 14 in the court.