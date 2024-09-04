‘Sweden Aslam’ released on bail from Kashimpur jail
Top terrorist ‘Sweden Aslam’ has been released on bail from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.
He was released on bail around 9:00 pm Tuesday, jailer of the prison Lutfor Rahman confirmed Prothom Alo Wednesday morning.
Sheikh Aslam is from Chatia area of Nawabganj in Dhaka. He is an accused in murder case filed at the city’s Tejgaon police station.
Jail sources said the documents related to the bail of Sheikh Aslam reached the prison yesterday. Later the authorities verified the papers and released him at night.
Aslam was in jail from 2014.
The latest case was filed against Sheikh Aslam and 19 others in connection with the murder of Tejgaon Jubo League leader Galib, who was killed on 23 March 1997.
The police filed a charge sheet on 8 April 1998 in the case. The case is currently under trial. Out of the 24 witnesses in this case, the police have so far managed to produce only 14 in the court.
Sheikh Aslam was released from jail after getting bail in that case.
Home ministry sources said that Aslam was released by the court in four cases of murder and attempted murder. However, the state did not appeal against this verdict.
He was acquitted in one case while he was sentenced to life imprisonment and 17 years in two cases filed under the Arms Act. Later, he was acquitted by the High Court in these cases.
Sheikh Aslam is one of the 23 top terrorists declared during the four-party coalition government.
He is accused of shooting Kishore Shakeel who was holding his mother’s hand in front of a school in Purba Rajabazar of Farmgate in 1986.
After that, he was accused of being involved in a series of murders. At one point, he stayed in Sweden for some time. After returning from there, he became known as ‘Sweden Aslam’.