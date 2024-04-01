No sign of rape, torture of women and murder abating

There is no sign of severe crimes including murders, rapes, and torture of women abating in the country. According to police, 3,028 murder cases, 5,202 rape cases and 11,037 cases of violence against women were registered in 2023. That means more than eight killings, 14 rapes and 30 incidents of violence against women took place a day.

Other crimes including robbery, kidnappings and smuggling were also on the rise, according to the crime statistics that police headquarters compiled based on cases registered in all police stations across the country over the past three years.

A review of the data showed more than 3,000 murders took place on average every year over the past three years. Ninety more cases were filed in 2023 than the number of cases lodged in 2022 while 186 more cases were registered during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 than the number of cases filed in 2023. Several gruesome killings took place during the pandemic, in which family members or relatives were involved.

The number of rapes also became a matter of concern. More than 5,000 rape incidents occurred in 2023 and 6,032 incidents in 2022. People concerned said social degradation and pornography contribute to the growing number of rapes and sexual violence.