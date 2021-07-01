5th anniversary of Holey Artisan Cafe attack: Bangladesh’s night of infamy

Today (1 July) marks the 5th anniversary of the Holey Artisan Cafe attack, the deadliest night of terror in the country’s history that saw 22 civilians killed, most of them were foreigners residing in or visiting the capital’s swanky diplomatic quarter in Gulshan and Baridhara areas.

Commemorations among relatives and those close to the victims will therefore span the globe from Japan at one end to Italy at the other. Indeed, those are the two countries that suffered the most casualties.

Five heavily-armed young men who didn’t fit the profile of typical ‘jihadist’ executed the audacious attack, that clearly drew inspiration from ISIS, the global death cult and terrorist motherboard that was at the peak of its influence at the time.