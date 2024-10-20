Who made so many people accused, asks plaintiff

Al Amin, 29, was shot to death during the movement of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) at Baipail in Savar of Dhaka on 5 August. His father, Ismail, filed a lawsuit against 154 at the metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on 9 October in this connection.

Several leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from Shariatpur, Isamil’s home district, helped him in filing the case.

But the case has been filed against some people, who are apparently not involved with the incident. Even the plaintiff does not know how so many people have been accused in the case. Now he wants to rectify the case.

An expatriate to Saudi Arabia, Al Amin was the son of Ismail and Jiasmin Begum, from Dakkhin Mogor village in Naria upazila of Shariatpur. Upon returning home around four months ago, he started a grocery shop along with his father in the Baipail area. Ismail sustained bullet injuries after joining a procession to topple the government. Since then his family members did not know his whereabouts. Later on 17 August, they found his body at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and buried him at his village.