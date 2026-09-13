Phone still active 90 hours after snatching, but police cannot find it

My wife Nishat Jahan’s mobile phone number remained active for at least 90 hours after it was snatched. It would ring whenever we called. The police said the phone was in Sreemangal. But they could not pinpoint where. At times, I was told the phone was not being used; at other times, I was told they did not have the necessary technology.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am on 9 September at Sreemangal Railway Station in Moulvibazar. A man reached through the window of the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express and snatched my wife’s mobile phone.

Within hours of the incident, I gave the police the phone number, model, IMEI number and the time of the snatching. I also filed a general diary (GD) online that same day. Since then, I have spoken to everyone from the investigating officer to the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station and the district superintendent of police. I received repeated assurances, but the phone was not recovered.