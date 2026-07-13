117,000 arrested across Bangladesh, including Dhaka, in 72-day police operation
Police have arrested nearly 117,000 people across Bangladesh, including in the capital, Dhaka, over the past 72 days on allegations of involvement in various criminal offences.
Of those arrested, as many as 32,908 were detained during special operations, while a further 83,817 were arrested either as suspects in criminal cases or during routine policing operations.
The figures were disclosed today, Monday, in a press release issued by the Media and Public Relations Wing of Police Headquarters.
According to the statement, the arrests were made during nationwide operations conducted between 1 May and 12 July.
Police Headquarters said that during the 72-day operation, law enforcement officers recovered 243 firearms, 2,313 rounds of ammunition, 88 magazines, 503 improvised weapons, 43 crude bombs (cocktails), two kilograms of gunpowder, 18 firearm components, 17 items of equipment used in the manufacture of firearms and explosives, and 10,000 chocolate bombs from various parts of the country.
The recovered firearms comprised 76 pistols, 30 shooter guns, 33 locally made LG guns, 18 revolvers, 50 guns, 15 pipe guns, four shotguns, two rifles, two submachine guns (SMGs), 12 air guns and one pen gun.
In addition, police recovered 7,640,276 yaba tablets, 8,284 packets of heroin, 3,186 bottles of phensedyl, 6,835 bottles of imported liquor, 354 bottles of locally produced liquor, 5,336 packets of cannabis, as well as other narcotic drugs and controlled substances.
The statement added that 14,157 cases were filed in connection with drug recoveries during the operations, and 20,439 people were arrested on narcotics-related charges.