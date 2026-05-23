18 bodies recovered from rivers in 8 days

Postogola bridge in the capital. River police recovered the floating body of a woman from the Buriganga River beneath the bridge last Thursday.

Police said that between 14 May and last Wednesday, the bodies of 17 more people were recovered from rivers across the country. Altogether, 18 bodies were recovered from rivers over the eight-day period.

The woman whose body was recovered from the Buriganga River on Thursday could not be identified. According to river police, the woman jumped into the river from Postogola Bridge that afternoon.

Boatmen on the river witnessed the incident and informed the river police outpost at Hasnabad. Later that night, the body was recovered and sent to the morgue of Sir Salimullah Medical College in Old Dhaka for an autopsy.