6 arrested for gang-rape of Gopalganj university student: RAB

The RAB officer further said the law enforcement will hold a press conference at its Karwan Bazar headquarters regarding the arrests.

Several sources from the university said miscreants picked up two students in an auto-rickshaw near Nabinbagh helipad in Gopalganj sadar on Wednesday night. Later, they tied the male student and raped the female student in an under construction building of Gopalganj Zilla School at around 9:45pm.

Protesting the incident the students of BSMRSTU demonstrated in front of Gopalganj sadar police station, voicing a three-point demand.