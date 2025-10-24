Teen gang leader opens fire in public, runs his own 'torture cell' in Chattogram
He began with petty theft and mugging. Soon, he entered the drug trade, and to maintain control, he formed his own gang earning the title of a teenage gang leader. His name soon appeared in police records, with 20 cases filed against him for robbery, possession of illegal arms, extortion, and drug dealing.
He is known to often open fire in public over disputes regarding extortion or territorial control. He even runs a ‘torture cell’ of his own. This notorious ‘criminal’ of Chattogram is named Shahidul Islam, known to locals and police alike as Buissya.
The notorious ‘criminal’ of Chattogram, Shahidul Islam alias Buissya is a name that strikes fear among residents of Chandgaon and Panchlaish areas in the city.
According to police, he uses a money-counting machine to tally the cash collected from drug sales and extortion. Police say they are conducting drives to arrest him, and several of his associates have been detained already.
Who is Buissya?
Shahidul Islam, son of Mohammad Ali from Daulatkhan in Bhola, lives in West Soloshohor, area in Chattogram city. He studied only up to class three and can barely write his own name. He was known for attending political gatherings with groups of followers, often joining rallies of the now-ousted Awami League.
Shahidul and his gang members are known to open fire if they fail to collect extortion money, leaving residents of Chandgaon and Panchlaish in constant fear. On 4 October, one of his associates, Munna, fired shots in front of a garage in Panchlaish’s Badurtala area. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing Munna threatening garage owner Bijoy Chowdhury before pulling out a pistol and firing.
Photos and videos of his presence at these events have circulated on social media. He would identify himself as a leader of the banned student organisation, Chhatra League’s city unit though he held no official post.
Police said he began his criminal career with theft and muggings, snatching valuables from people in crowded areas. Later, he started carrying firearms, and from then on, there was no turning back. He has since been involved in extortion and mugging, frequently firing shots in public to intimidate people.
A survey carried out by Chattogram Metropolitan Police in March last year found nearly 200 active teenage gangs in the city, with around 1,400 members. Over the past six years, these gangs have been involved in 548 criminal incidents. The survey also identified 64 so-called ‘big brothers’ who patronise these gangs, Shahidul Islam alias Buissya was one of them.
Opens fire over extortion demands
A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing Munna threatening garage owner Bijoy Chowdhury before pulling out a pistol and firing. No one was injured, and locals later chased him away shouting “robber, robber”.
On 10 November last year, Shahidul himself fired shots near Chandgaon Police Station after a garage owner refused to pay extortion money. The garage owner Maruf Khan said they were first asked for Tk 2 million (Tk 20 lakh), later it was reduced to Tk 1.5 million (Tk 15 lakh).
When they refused, Shahidul opened fire. A few weeks earlier on 19 October last year, Shahidul and his associates stabbed a man named Monirul Islam.
A 30-member gang with foreign weapons
Police said Shahidul has formed a 30-member gang that controls drug trade, mugging, and extortion across Chandgaon and Panchlaish. His associates include Ayub Ali, Idris, Yasin, Shibu, Rakib, and Sabuj, among others.
While police could not confirm exactly how many weapons he possesses, they recovered 13 local and foreign firearms, 13 magazines, and 58 bullets from three of his associates on 9 October. Earlier on 20 July, videos of Shahidul and his gang firing shots in public over territorial disputes went viral.
Eight of the 20 cases filed against Shahidul involve illegal firearms. Though he has been arrested several times, he repeatedly secures bail and returns to crime. He was last arrested on 23 May 2023 in Kalurghat with weapons but was released three months later. Since then, he has been evading police capture.
‘Torture cell’ in Bahaddarhat
Police discovered that Shahidul used a flat on the third floor of a building near Bahaddarhat Kitchen Market in Chandagon area of the city as a ‘torture cell’. During a raid there on 21 July, police arrested 11 of his associates as well as recovered several firearms, bullets, and shell casings, some reportedly looted from a police station.
Former officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon Police Station, Aftab Uddin told Prothom Alo that Shahidul’s gang and that of another armed criminal, Ismail Hossain alias Tempo, exchanged gunfire over local dominance. No casualties were reported. Police later raided the area and found Shahidul’s den, where they discovered the looted bullets and casings.
The OC added that the den was being used as a torture cell. Those who refused to pay extortion money or meet the gang’s demands were taken there and abused. Pliers, crowbars, CCTV cameras and other equipment were recovered from the site. Notably, on 5 August last year there were attacks on several police stations and outposts in the city and weapons were looted.
Counting extortion money using machine
On 10 October, police conducted a raid in the city’s Shulakbahar area and arrested three associates of Shahidul. Based on information obtained from them, drugs, weapons, and a money-counting machine were recovered from a house in the area.
Chandgaon Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Zahedul Kabir told Prothom Alo that teenage gang leader, “criminal” Shahidul and his associates were involved in incidents of mugging, extortion, and shooting in Chandgaon and Panchlaish areas.
Shahidul used a room in a building near a sawmill in Shulakbahar as his hideout, where the money-counting machine was kept. This machine, similar to those used in banks, was used to count cash collected through extortion and drug sales. A drive to arrest him is ongoing, and many of his associates have already been detained, said the OC.
When Prothom Alo tried to contact “criminal” Shahidul Islam alias Buissya, over the phone to get his comments on the allegations of involvement in arms, extortion, and teenage gang activities, the call went unanswered.
A businessman from Bahaddarhat, requesting anonymity, said Shahidul was seen openly carrying firearms again after being released on bail. “We live in constant fear,” he said. “Anything could happen at any time.”