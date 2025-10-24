Teen gang leader opens fire in public, runs his own 'torture cell' in Chattogram

He began with petty theft and mugging. Soon, he entered the drug trade, and to maintain control, he formed his own gang earning the title of a teenage gang leader. His name soon appeared in police records, with 20 cases filed against him for robbery, possession of illegal arms, extortion, and drug dealing.

He is known to often open fire in public over disputes regarding extortion or territorial control. He even runs a ‘torture cell’ of his own. This notorious ‘criminal’ of Chattogram is named Shahidul Islam, known to locals and police alike as Buissya.

The notorious ‘criminal’ of Chattogram, Shahidul Islam alias Buissya is a name that strikes fear among residents of Chandgaon and Panchlaish areas in the city.

According to police, he uses a money-counting machine to tally the cash collected from drug sales and extortion. Police say they are conducting drives to arrest him, and several of his associates have been detained already.