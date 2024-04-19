Teen gang leader’s torture cell in Chattogram

Local residents make these comments while this correspondent was visiting the place in person after the incident of a dentist being killed in an attack right beside the torture cell at the beginning of the current month. If anyone in the area disobeyed Golam Rasul, they used to be taken there and tortured.

Golam Rasul is the former vice president of Chittagong University Chhatra League unit. He was an aspiring candidate for the post of general secretary in City Jubo League unit but does not have a post in the current committee.

He identifies himself as a follower of City Awami League general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin. There are seven cases filed against Golam Rasul with different police station of the city on allegations of murder, extortion and fighting. Lastly, he has been named in the dentist murder case.

Golam Rasul’s teen gang members beat dentist Kurban Ali in west Firoz Shah residential area under Akbar Shah police station in the city on 5 April. He came to protect his madrasa-going son Ali Reza and fell victim to the attack.

Kurban Ali died on 10 April while undergoing treatment. In this incident, a case was filed with Akbar Shah police station mentioning 12 names. Three of them have been arrested.