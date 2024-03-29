Teen gang: Family leaves city after murder of son
Trader Syed Mohammad Tarique had a dream and started living in a rented house in the town. He wanted to give good education to his children. As his elder daughter got a chance in medical college, he hopes grew high. He thought his younger son would follow the path of his daughter and do well. But college student Askar Bin Tarique, 19, started to mix with a teen gang. The family tried to motivate him away from the group, but to no avail.
Askar was lynched and killed two years ago. Two months after the incident, Syed Tarique moved to the village leaving the town.
Trader Syed Mohammad Tarique had lived in a rented house at Enayet Bazar area in Kotwali police station of Chattogram city for 20 years. He came to the city from the village in Lohagara of Chattogram or the sake of his children's education. But Tarique has broken down after murder of his son.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said "I have lost my son in this city. I have returned to the village, leaving the city."
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 23 March, Askar's father Syed Mohammad Tarique said, "We couldn't convince our son. He was spending too much time with friends and in unnecessary hangouts. We tried to convince him saying he may get into trouble one day. But he would not listen to anyone."
There are at least 200 active teen gangs in Chattogram city. Each of these groups has five to 15 members. There are a total of 1,400 teen gang members in the city, according to the figures of the 16 police stations under the Chattagram Metropolitan Police (CMP).
Syed Mohammad Tarique supplies goods to garment factories. He comes from his village home in Lohagara and runs his business. Although its a hassle, he is unwilling to stay in the city. When he hears the names of different places of the city including Cheragi Mor (the place where his son was murdered), Jamalkhan, Enayet Bazar, he remembers his son. Then he cannot hold back his tears. He still regularly cries for his son.
Askar's mother Shahida Begum demands exemplary punishment of the accused. She hopes no more mothers will lose their children.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said, "I don't know how I am surviving without my son."
Youth are not growing with good characters as there is a lack of family and social bondage. The guardians must keep an eye on their children as to who are their friends. Besides, the homeless children and teens should be rehabilitated.
On 22 April 2022, Askar Bin Tarique was lynched and killed death at Jamalkhan Cheragi Mor area in the city. In connection with the incident a case filed by his father, police submitted a charge sheet against 10 people to the court. Five accused have given depositions describing the murder of Askar to the court.
Court sources said Askar died from stabbing by Mohon. This incident took place over establishing supremacy and due to previous enmity. Of the accused, three are youths. The age of the rest of the people is between 19 and 22. All of the accused are members of 'Five Star Group'. Currently the number is 50. They bring in school and college boys, luring them with a show of muscle power.
The accused in the Askar murder case including Sachin Das, Priom Biswas and Souvik Paul are members of Chhatra League in the city. They are followers of Saikat Das. Saikat is a follower of local ward councillor Shaibal Das Shumon.
When asked about the matter, Jamalkhan's ward councilor Shaibal Das, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Many people come to me. None will be spared for committing crimes. I am against the teen gangs. I am working to stop this and create awareness among the youth."
According to a survey by the police in the beginning of the current year, on an average the presence of students of Class IX and X of three educational institutes in the city is 46 per cent. Most of the absent 54 per cent are students. Most of these students skip Class and engage in criminal activities instigated by teen gang' 'Boro Bhai' (big brothers). In the beginning, they engage in criminal activities for showing heroism. Later they cannot come out.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, CMP police commissioner Krishnapada Roy said, “It’s not possible for the police to prevent this alone. The conscious citizens including guardians and teachers will have to come forward. Presence of 70 per cent of students has to be ensured so that the students cannot engage in criminal activities skipping Classes. However, no offender will be spared.”
In the last six years, teen gangs have been involved in 548 incidents of criminal offences, including 34 murders.
Professor at the Department of Sociology at Chittagong University, Indraji Kundu, thinks youths are not growing with good characteriss as there is a lack of family and social bondage.
He said, “The guardians must keep an eye on their children as to who are their friends. Besides, the homeless children and teens should be rehabilitated.”
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam