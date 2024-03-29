Teen gang: Family leaves city after murder of son

Trader Syed Mohammad Tarique had a dream and started living in a rented house in the town. He wanted to give good education to his children. As his elder daughter got a chance in medical college, he hopes grew high. He thought his younger son would follow the path of his daughter and do well. But college student Askar Bin Tarique, 19, started to mix with a teen gang. The family tried to motivate him away from the group, but to no avail.

Askar was lynched and killed two years ago. Two months after the incident, Syed Tarique moved to the village leaving the town.

Trader Syed Mohammad Tarique had lived in a rented house at Enayet Bazar area in Kotwali police station of Chattogram city for 20 years. He came to the city from the village in Lohagara of Chattogram or the sake of his children's education. But Tarique has broken down after murder of his son.