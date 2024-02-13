Complicit in crimes: 21 Dhaka councilors patronise ‘teen gang’

Eleven people purchased four decimals of land in the Dhaka Udyan area of Mohammadpur in the capital seven years ago.

When an initiative was taken to construct a building in the land three months ago, members of local ‘gangchil gang’ demanded Tk 1 million as extortion money. Land owners paid Tk 500,000 and started the construction work.

Preferring not to be named, one of the land owners said the construction workers were beaten up as the payment was delayed. Buildings cannot be constructed without paying extortion money.

Local and police sources said gangchil gang leader Md Mosharraf Hossain alias Lombu Mosharraf is on the police’s list of criminals. There are 15 cases against him. Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Ward No. 33 councillor Asif Ahmed shelters him and his gang.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on 21 January, Asif Ahmed said, “I have no relationship with any criminal. I have joined politics for four years. These criminals remained in the locality from the past.”

Countering the claim, local people said after becoming councillor, Asif sheltered the criminals instead of taking action against them. Members of Gangchil gang join meetings and processions of Asif.

There are photos of Asif and Mosharraf sitting together. Sources said Mosharraf is trying to get a post in Jubo League, the youth wing of governing Bangladesh Awami League.