Teen gangs: Bring their patrons to book

This data is provided by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), which is in charge of maintaining law and order in Dhaka city. The more alarming information is that these teen gangs have the support of local public representatives or ward councilors.

Prothom Alo's report mentioned names of 21 word councilors quoting the DMP. There is no guarantee that the gangs have no other patron outside these 21.

Local government bodies were elected on a non-partisan basis earlier. Supporters and leaders of all parties participated there. But since the local elections started to be held under the party symbols, representation of the opposition party in these bodies started to decrease both in the post of mayor and councilor.

Now, 95 per cent councilors of Dhaka city belong to the ruling party. So, just as they claim credit for the development of the area, they also have to take the responsibility for misdeeds.

Although the accused councilors claim their innocence, information shows their camaraderie with the teen criminal gangs. They often lobby for the criminals when any of them are arraigned. These criminals are involved not only with extortion, rather with murder, robbery, drug trade, usurpation of land and house also. Victims file lawsuits but get beaten instead without getting any remedy. In 2023 alone, there have been reports of the alleged involvement of teen gangs in at least 25 murders in Dhaka city.