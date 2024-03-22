Teen gangs under the shelter of 64 ‘big brothers’ in Chattogram

There are at least 200 active teen gangs in Chattogram city. Each of these groups has five to 15 members. There are a total of 1,400 teen gang members in the city, according to the figures of the 16 police stations under the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

The police say some 64 “big brothers”, including five ward councillors of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) patronise these gangs. They control 45 main points of the city.

The members of these teen gangs are involved in different types of offences, including killing, forcefully occupying lands, kidnapping, mugging, extortion, intimidating others with weapons and teasing to maintain supremacy in specific areas. Most of them are from lower class or middle class families. Although these groups are called teen gangs, these also include people aged between 20-32 years.