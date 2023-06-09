52 teen gangs: Gang leaders get political patronage

Local residents say that members of the Atul group often make rounds of the area on their motorbikes from the evening till late night. They beat up people for minor reasons. This group is involved in drug dealing, snatching and extortion in Lalkuthi, Basupara, Ibrahim Nama and Matin Nama areas. Gang leader Shafiqur continues in such crime under the shelter of the local Swechchhashebok League leader Nabil Khan, according to the local people. When several calls were made to Nabil Khan to inquire about these allegations, he did not answer his mobile. He did not reply to any SMS either.

According to the police, there are eight cases against Shafiqur Rahman alias Atul with the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police stations, on charges of murder, snatching and other offences. There are also four general diaries (GD) against him in various police stations.

Shafiqur and his associates are accused in the case of killing college student Md Mahin alias Shubho on 15 September 2020 in Lalkuthi. Shubho has protested their harassing his sister and so they hacked and stabbed him to death in retribution.

Mahin's father Md Babul told Prothom Alo that Shafiqur Rahman has been arrested in the Mahin murder case, but was now out on bail. On 25 May, Shafiqur and his associates came in front of Babul's house, threatening them with knives and cleavers.

Md Babul alleges that Shafiqur and his associates want to kill the witnesses in the Mahin murder case, Akbar Ali and Al Amin. They attacked them on 22 May. Akbar and Al Amin managed to escape, but Imran who was with them at the time, was injured.