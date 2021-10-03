Teen gangs to be reined in: RAB DG

He was delivering remarks as a privileged guest at a debate competition on the “growing teen gang culture” in the city Saturday.
Debate for Democracy organised the programme with its chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury in the chair.
Abdullah Al-Mamun also said, “Earlier, some of our challenges were militancy, piracy and domination of robbers in the forests.”
However, militancy has now been suppressed, pirates and forest robbers surrendered and returned to mainstream society.
“Now, we need to bring the teenagers, involved in gang culture, back to a healthy social life,” he said.