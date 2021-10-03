Teen gangs to be reined in: RAB DG

Teen gang culture will be brought under control by any means necessary to save the young generation, Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said Saturday, reports UNB.

Stopping the misuse of social media must be prevented as part of the overall strategy for this. “The law enforcement agencies are always vigilant to control juvenile delinquency and the people who are getting involved in gang culture through social media.”