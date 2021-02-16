Teen gang nuisance rises in Dhaka again

The nuisance caused by teen gangs has increased in Dhaka again. Several members of the teen gangs have already committed crimes amid police vigilance.

This was revealed at a press conference of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the DMP Media Centre in the capital on Monday. According to DB, some 15 to 20 killings take place in Dhaka every month.

Police arrested 14 people from Kadamtali and Mugda in connection to two killings carried out by the teen gangs recently. The persons arrested in connection with the killing in Mugda's Manda are teenagers. Two gangs clashed over not offering 'salam' (greetings), leaving a certain Hasan dead. A cases was filed against seven of the culprits. Six of them have been arrested. Another was also arrested as the person was found involved in the killing after scrutinising CCTV camera footage. Police have been hunting several others involved with the incident.

The identity of the detainees were disclosed since all of them are not adolescent.