Due to high demand and favourable prices, Muzaffarpuri lychees have started arriving in the market. The variety is named after Muzaffarpur in India, from where it was originally brought. Known for their large seeds, these lychees are also commonly referred to as 'seed lychees.' In the market, 100 lychees are being sold for Tk 350 to Tk 450. The picture was taken from Abdul Hamid Road, Pabna on 26 April. Photo: Hasan Mahmud