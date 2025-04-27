If there is no negotiation, street politics will return

Prothom Alo :

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) seem to disagree on the proposed reforms. If political parties can’t reach a consensus, will any reform actually take place?

Mirza Hasan: People do not want the same old politics. They have made it clear—they do not want another dictatorship, nor do they want politicians to completely ignore public interest once in power. Everyone agrees that something must change.

That something is reflected in the reform commission reports. I believe all political parties should publicly present their reform agendas. People will consider those before voting.

For a long time, the main political players in Bangladesh have been the Awami League and the BNP. This time, one of them is absent. Jamaat-e-Islami is not a major party, but they are trying to regain strength. Now we are seeing the National Citizen Party (NCP) emerge. I think the government will try to negotiate with smaller parties like the NCP and Jamaat over reforms. Their main rival is the BNP, which will likely attempt to divide the other parties. Whether they will succeed remains uncertain.

This current government is not a caretaker government—it’s a post-uprising government. Those who led the uprising also formed the NCP. Most of the reform proposals have come from the government itself. So the government is a party in this process. They have told political parties that if everyone agrees, they will move forward accordingly. So far, we have not seen signs of such consensus.

The BNP has said clearly that elected political parties should carry out the reforms, not the interim government. They can say that because in our political culture, democracy is equated solely with elections—nothing beyond that.

BNP has also warned that if dialogue fails, they will take to the streets. They want a resolution through street power. But their opponents—NCP, Jamaat, and the current government—are not weak either. So we might see a power balance lead to a resolution. What that resolution will be, it is hard to say. One positive thing: the military has said they had bitter experiences in politics and want to remain neutral.