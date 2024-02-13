Stern action against patrons of ‘teen gangs’ demanded in parliament
The government has been urged to take stringent actions against the patrons of “teen gangs” and its members.
Mujibul Haque, chief whip of the opposition in parliament Jatiya Party made the call taking part in a discussion Tuesday.
The JaPa member of parliament also drew the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in this regard.
Prothom Alo on Tuesday ran a report titled “21 Dhaka councillors patronise ‘teen gang’” in its print edition. Mujibul Haque read out a large part of the report in parliament.
At a stage, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said there is no need to read out the report in full. Then Mujibul Haque said he read the report in the House because it is tough for the people to live in Dhaka city. These gangs that are taking ‘tolls’ from the people, looting and inflicting pain on them, and they are doing so being patronised by the leaders of the ruling party and city corporation councillors.
Mujibul Haque remarked that a “drastic action” is required against those people, whether they are from the governing party or from the police force, for the peaceful living of the people around the country, especially in the capital city.
He drew the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to make a plan and arrest them to bring them to book.
Later, independent MP from Dhaka-18 constituency, Khasru Chowdhury, also spoke about “teen gangs” taking part in the thanksgiving discussion on the speech of the president.
He requested the law enforcement agencies to take steps to curb goons and teen gangs in his constituency.
Another JaPa member of parliament Golam Kibria also demanded strong action from the government against teen gangs in the country.