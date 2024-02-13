Stern action against patrons of ‘teen gangs’ demanded in parliament

The JaPa member of parliament also drew the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in this regard.

Prothom Alo on Tuesday ran a report titled “21 Dhaka councillors patronise ‘teen gang’” in its print edition. Mujibul Haque read out a large part of the report in parliament.

At a stage, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said there is no need to read out the report in full. Then Mujibul Haque said he read the report in the House because it is tough for the people to live in Dhaka city. These gangs that are taking ‘tolls’ from the people, looting and inflicting pain on them, and they are doing so being patronised by the leaders of the ruling party and city corporation councillors.