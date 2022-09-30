Derogatory comment on Bangabandhu’s killing: Col Rashid’s son-in-law gets 7 yrs in jail

The court also imposed a Tk 5,000 fine on the accused and another month in jail for failure to pay.
Fuad, a school teacher and husband of retired Col Rashid’s daughter Shehnaz Rashid Khan, was present during the hearing.
On 15 August, 2018, Fuad made a derogatory remark on the killing of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Facebook. He also publicly supported the convicted killers of Bangabandhu.
On 23 August, 2018, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Piyas, a member of Ahsanullah Science and Technology University unit of Bangabandhu Engineering Council, filed a case against Fuad under the ICT Act at Dhanmondi Model police station in the capital.
Fuad was arrested from the capital’s Hatirjheel area on 12 September during a drive. The accused later gave a confessional statement to the court. A charge sheet was then filed against him.
On January 6, last year, the court framed charges against the accused in this case. During the trial, the court recorded the testimony of seven people.