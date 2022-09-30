Derogatory comment on Bangabandhu’s killing: Col Rashid’s son-in-law gets 7 yrs in jail

The court also imposed a Tk 5,000 fine on the accused and another month in jail for failure to pay.

Fuad, a school teacher and husband of retired Col Rashid’s daughter Shehnaz Rashid Khan, was present during the hearing.

On 15 August, 2018, Fuad made a derogatory remark on the killing of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Facebook. He also publicly supported the convicted killers of Bangabandhu.