Crimes against humanity: Convict arrested in Dhaka

On 19 May, 2015, late freedom fighter Abur Rahman’s wife Rahima Khatun, a resident of Mymensingh district town, filed a case accusing Jatiya Party’s former lawmaker MA Hannan and his son Fakhruzzaman on the allegations of genocide, looting, rape, torturing, torching and others at an Amali court there.
After taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered the authorities concerned to send the case to the International Crimes Tribunal.
As the tribunal issued a warrant for the former lawmaker Hannan and his son Rafique on 10 October in the same year, the duo was arrested from the capital’s Gulshan area while Fakruzzaman and others were absconding.
The Investigating Officer of the case submitted the full-pledge chargsheets against the accused at the prosecution section of the tribunal on 11 July, 2016.
The court framed the charges against eight people including Fakhruzzaman on 4 November, 2018.
Meanwhile, Hannan and other two defendants died.
The tribunal of three judges delivered the life term imprisonment to Fakhruzzman for killing sculptor Abdur Rashid on 20 February this year.
After the arrest, the convict was handed over to the concerned Kotwali police station.