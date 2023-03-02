Crimes against humanity: Convict arrested in Dhaka

Members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit arrested a convict of a case filed in connection with the crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War in 1971 from the capital’s Khilgaon area on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The 66-year-old convict Md Fakhruzzman is the son of late Abdul Wahed of Collegepara under Kotwali police station in Mymensingh.

Tipped-off, the absconding convict was arrested from Dakkhin Goran area under Khilgaon police station around 10:00 pm on Tuesday.