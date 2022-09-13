KUET authorities hand over a student to police

Police has arrested a student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) after the university authorities filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Some students of Dr MA Rashid Hall of the university beat up the accused before handing over him to the hall authorities and then to police.

Police admitted the injured student to the Khulna Medical College Hospital. When the case was filed, he was shown arrested while being treated at the hospital.

The accused is Jahidur Rahman, a second year student of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department. He resides at room No. 117 at Dr MA Rashid Hall.