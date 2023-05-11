Bringing back Arav Khan to Bangladesh not impossible: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said expatriate Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive convict in a case, will be brought back to country soon, reports news agency BSS.

“Bringing back Arav Khan to Bangladesh is not impossible... He will be brought back to Bangladesh very soon,” the home minister told newspersons after inaugurating the ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ at the Police Staff College in Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday.