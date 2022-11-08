BUET student Fardin was murdered: Physician

“I would not get my son back. I want justice. Meritorious students are being killed one after another. This must stop," Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin told Prothom Alo.
Fardin’s body was recovered behind Laxmi Narayan Cotton Mills area on Monday afternoon.
Police interrogated Fardin’s two friends over the incident. Fardin, a third year student of civil engineering department of BUET, went missing on Friday.
Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin filed a general diary (GD) with Rampura police station that day.
According to the GD, Fardin left home at Konapara at around 3:30pm on 4 November for the BUET dormitory. He was supposed to stay at the hall on Friday and return home after the examination on Saturday.
Later, they learned that Fardin didn’t appear in the examination. The family tried to contact him but found his mobile phone switched off. They couldn't trace his whereabouts.
Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin is an editor of business newspaper ‘The Riverine’. Fardin was the eldest son among three siblings.