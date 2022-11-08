Crime

BUET student Fardin was murdered: Physician

Narayanganj

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s (BUET) student Fardin Nur Palash has been murdered, physician has said.

Narayanganj General Hospital’s residential medical officer Sheikh Farhad disclosed this information at around 11:30am Tuesday after autopsy.

Fardin Nur’s body was recovered from Shitalakkya river on Monday two days after he went missing.

“There were several injury marks in his head and in chest. Obviously it is a killing as per our primary investigation. A report would be submitted soon after autopsy,” Sheikh Farhad said.

“I would not get my son back. I want justice. Meritorious students are being killed one after another. This must stop," Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin told Prothom Alo.

Fardin’s body was recovered behind Laxmi Narayan Cotton Mills area on Monday afternoon.

Police interrogated Fardin’s two friends over the incident. Fardin, a third year student of civil engineering department of BUET, went missing on Friday.

Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin filed a general diary (GD) with Rampura police station that day.

According to the GD, Fardin left home at Konapara at around 3:30pm on 4 November for the BUET dormitory. He was supposed to stay at the hall on Friday and return home after the examination on Saturday.

Later, they learned that Fardin didn’t appear in the examination. The family tried to contact him but found his mobile phone switched off. They couldn't trace his whereabouts.   

Fardin’s father Kazi Nur Uddin is an editor of business newspaper ‘The Riverine’. Fardin was the eldest son among three siblings.

