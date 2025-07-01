MSF report: Rise in rape and killing in mob beating in June, no decline in number of unidentified bodies

The number of incidents of rapes and killings in mob beatings has increased in the country in June. Incidents of gang rape and violence against women have also not decreased in the month. Physical abuse and assault have also risen.

Since May, the trend of recovering unidentified bodies has increased, with only a slight decline observed in June. Political violence-related deaths have also not declined.

These findings were presented in the June human rights report by Manobadhikar Sanskriti Foundation (MSF), a human rights organisation, published on Monday.

MSF prepared the report based on information gathered from over 20 national and local newspapers as well as their own investigation.