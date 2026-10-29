Ex-Air Force officer’s body recovered from Turag River
The body of a former Bangladesh Air Force officer was recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka on Wednesday, a day after he was reported missing.
The body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as KM Tahsif Sauri, 28, a retired flight lieutenant.
Firoz Uddin, inspector at the Tongi outpost of the Dhaka region’s River Police, confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
Firoz Uddin told Prothom Alo that, following a report made to the national emergency service number 999, River Police from the Tongi outpost recovered Tahsin’s body from the river near Rajabari Ghat at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.
The police subsequently prepared an inquest report and sent the body to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for an autopsy.
The cause of Tahsin’s death can be established once the autopsy report is available, the police official said.
He added that Tahsin lived with his family in a flat at Sector 18 of Uttara. He went missing on Tuesday. His father’s name is KM Enayet Helal.
Attempts to contact the family for comment were unsuccessful.