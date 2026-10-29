Ex-Air Force officer’s body recovered from Turag River

Firoz Uddin, inspector at the Tongi outpost of the Dhaka region’s River Police, confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Firoz Uddin told Prothom Alo that, following a report made to the national emergency service number 999, River Police from the Tongi outpost recovered Tahsin’s body from the river near Rajabari Ghat at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

The police subsequently prepared an inquest report and sent the body to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for an autopsy.