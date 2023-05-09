JMB commander Ersad gets 20-yr in jail

Omar Fuad said with 20 years' imprisonment, he was fined Tk 20,000. He will have to languish one year more in jail if he fails to pay the fine. Three other accused of the case were acquitted. They are Bulbul Ahmed, Md Sujan and Mahabubur Rahman.

According to the case statement, police conducted a drive on 23 March in 2015 at a rented house at Akbar Shah area in Chattogram city and arrested Ersad Hossain and recovered explosive substances and bomb-making equipment. A lawsuit was filed with Akbar Shah police station.

Later police conducted another drive at the end of 2015 at Karnaphuli area and arrested the remaining three, including Bulbul. They were also shown arrested in the case filed with Akbar Shah police station.