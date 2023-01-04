Six ‘Rohingya robbers’ detained with foreign arms in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Coast Guard (CG) claim to have detained six Rohingya robbers and seized 14 foreign arms, 486 rounds of bullets and 20,000 yaba pills from them at estuary of Naf river and Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

Lieutenant Commandant Md. Mohiuddin of the CG Teknaf station, at a press conference, said acting on a tip-off, they came to know that a group of the Rohingya robbers was taking preparations for committing robbery in the estuary of the Naf river and Bay of Bengal.