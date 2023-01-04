Six ‘Rohingya robbers’ detained with foreign arms in Cox’s Bazar

A team of the Coast Guard conducted a drive in the estuary and detained the Rohingya robbers with the arms, he said.
With information revealed from the detainees another drive was also conducted at Kharer Island and several other arms and drugs were recovered, Mohiuddin said.
In the primary interrogation, the detainees admitted that they had been involved with the robbery for a long time, he said, adding that they were residents of Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.
The Rohingyas set up a den at the isolated Kharer Island to carry out criminal activities smoothly to dodge the law enforcers, he added.