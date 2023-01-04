Crime

Six ‘Rohingya robbers’ detained with foreign arms in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
A team of Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted a raid in the estuary of Naf river and Bay of Bengal and detained the Rohingya robbers with the armsUNB

Members of Coast Guard (CG) claim to have detained six Rohingya robbers and seized 14 foreign arms, 486 rounds of bullets and 20,000 yaba pills from them at estuary of Naf river and Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

Lieutenant Commandant Md. Mohiuddin of the CG Teknaf station, at a press conference, said acting on a tip-off, they came to know that a group of the Rohingya robbers was taking preparations for committing robbery in the estuary of the Naf river and Bay of Bengal.

A team of the Coast Guard conducted a drive in the estuary and detained the Rohingya robbers with the arms, he said.

With information revealed from the detainees another drive was also conducted at Kharer Island and several other arms and drugs were recovered, Mohiuddin said.

In the primary interrogation, the detainees admitted that they had been involved with the robbery for a long time, he said, adding that they were residents of Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

The Rohingyas set up a den at the isolated Kharer Island to carry out criminal activities smoothly to dodge the law enforcers, he added.

