Police constable accused of killing colleague had mental health issues, says wife

Police constable Kawsar Ahmed who has been accused of killing his colleague Monirul Islam, also a police constable, had some mental health issues and was admitted to Pabna mental hospital at least three times during his service years, said Kawsar’s wife Nilufa Yasmin.

Talking to this correspondent over phone, Nilufa said she cannot believe Kawsar shot his colleague dead despite knowing that he has mental health issues.

Kawsar opened fire at Monirul while performing duty in the capital’s Baridhara diplomatic zone last night.

Monirul, from Darerpara village under Doulatpur union in Kushtia’s Doulatpur upazila, joined Bangladesh Police in December, 2005. He is the son of freedom fighter Hayat Ali from Kusthia. Nilufa said her 80-year old father-in-law has not been informed about the incident yet.