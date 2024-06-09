Police constable accused of killing colleague had mental health issues, says wife
Police constable Kawsar Ahmed who has been accused of killing his colleague Monirul Islam, also a police constable, had some mental health issues and was admitted to Pabna mental hospital at least three times during his service years, said Kawsar’s wife Nilufa Yasmin.
Talking to this correspondent over phone, Nilufa said she cannot believe Kawsar shot his colleague dead despite knowing that he has mental health issues.
Kawsar opened fire at Monirul while performing duty in the capital’s Baridhara diplomatic zone last night.
Monirul, from Darerpara village under Doulatpur union in Kushtia’s Doulatpur upazila, joined Bangladesh Police in December, 2005. He is the son of freedom fighter Hayat Ali from Kusthia. Nilufa said her 80-year old father-in-law has not been informed about the incident yet.
The family members fear that Hayat Ali, a retired teacher of government primary school, might fall ill if he comes to know about the incident. Nilufa said Kawsar’s mother Mabia Khatun has been informed about the incident.
“Kawsar had mental health issues. He suffered from mental health problems while posted in Rangamati’s Barkal. Later, he was treated at Pabna mental hospital at least three times on government initiative. He would regularly take medication for the problem. He also has a prescription for the treatment with him,” Nilufa said.
Yet Nilufa can’t believe Kawsar could kill his colleague.
Mother of two Nilufa said Kawsar last talked with parents over phone at around 8:30pm on Saturday. While talking with Nilufa in the afternoon, Kawsar said he has applied for leave during Eid.
At one point, Nilufa said Kawsar became reticent in recent times. He sent money to his family for Eid shopping. The family had no financial problems but Kawsar used to worry about his job.
He had to work for eight hours instead of stipulated six hours, added Nilufa.