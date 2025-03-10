Critically ailing Magura rape victim's condition improves slightly
Critically ailing Magura rape victim child has blinked her eyes as her condition improved slightly, Chief Adviser’s deputy press secretary Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder told newsmen quoting physicians at Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.
Her physical condition has, however, improved very slightly and physicians hope for further improvement within the next couple of days.
Chief Adviser’s special assistant on defense Lieutenant General (retd.) Abdul Hafiz has been in regular contact with the child, he said.
Majumder said, “This is the first time the child blinked her eyes since being admitted to the hospital. However, due to suffocation, the oxygen supply to his brain was disrupted. Water had accumulated in the brain, which could not be removed. The air that had accumulated in her chest has been removed. The physicians are optimistic that the child's condition will improve further in a day or two.”
The rape victim is undergoing treatment at the Pediatric ICU of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.