Critically ailing Magura rape victim's condition improves slightly

Critically ailing Magura rape victim child has blinked her eyes as her condition improved slightly, Chief Adviser’s deputy press secretary Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder told newsmen quoting physicians at Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.

Her physical condition has, however, improved very slightly and physicians hope for further improvement within the next couple of days.

Chief Adviser’s special assistant on defense Lieutenant General (retd.) Abdul Hafiz has been in regular contact with the child, he said.