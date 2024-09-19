DU commits to ensuring justice in lynching incident
The Dhaka University authorities have expressed regret over the lynching of a man in the guest room of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and have vowed to ensure justice.
The university’s public relations office issued a media release in this regard on Thursday afternoon.
The release noted that the university administration is deeply saddened and disheartened by the inhumane and undesirable incident that took place in Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall on Wednesday night.
A committee has been formed to investigate the incident and has already begun gathering testimonies.
The university authorities have taken necessary legal and administrative actions, and the proctorial team took steps, visiting both the scene and the hospital immediately, it added.
Besides, a committee has been formed to investigate the incident and has already begun gathering testimonies. Steps have been taken to file a case and maintain communication with the police.
A group of students allegedly beat the man, Tofazzal Hossain, in phases after confining him in the guest room of the dormitory on Wednesday night. When the victim was taken to the hospital around 12:00 am, physicians pronounced him dead.
Earlier, a student made a post in a DU-based Facebook group, saying the man had been brought into the hall, suspecting him to be a thief.
When news of his death spread a few hours later, students reacted strongly on social media and condemned the death. They demanded justice for what they described as an extra-judicial killing and called for exemplary punishment for those responsible.
Some students also staged a demonstration in the TSC area of the campus early in the morning.