Man beaten to death at DU hall guest room on suspicion of theft

At one point, the accused students took him to have his dinner at the canteen of the hall and then beat him up again afterwards. Meanwhile, a student had published a post on a university-centric Facebook group about that unidentified man being taken inside Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall on suspicion of being a thief, the source added.

Meanwhile, a student of the residential hall stated that after hearing of the incident house tutors arrived at the hall around 10:00 pm in the night. Later, a bunch of students took the injured person to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12:00 am on Wednesday night. When the physician in-charge there declared the man dead, the accused students left the hospital.

When the news of that person being beaten to death by students spread out on Wednesday midnight, students of Dhaka University expressed serious reaction on social media.

Many of the students have demanded trial and exemplary punishment for this extrajudicial killing in various posts published on different university-centric Facebook groups as well as their personal profiles. Some students in protest of the killing also demonstrated at the TSC area early this morning.