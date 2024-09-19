Ex Chhatra League leader attacked in Jahangirnagar dies

Shamim Ahmed alias Shamim Mollah, a former leader of Chhatra League at Jahangirnagar University who was injured in an attack by a group of students on the university campus, has died.

He was declared dead on Wednesday night at Savar’s Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital. Physician on duty at the hospital Selimuzzaman Sujan confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Physician Selimuzzaman said, “He was brought to the hospital around 9:15 pm at night. After examination, we found out that he was dead. He was actually dead already. The cause of his death can be confirmed after post-mortem.”