Ex Chhatra League leader attacked in Jahangirnagar dies
Shamim Ahmed alias Shamim Mollah, a former leader of Chhatra League at Jahangirnagar University who was injured in an attack by a group of students on the university campus, has died.
He was declared dead on Wednesday night at Savar’s Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital. Physician on duty at the hospital Selimuzzaman Sujan confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Physician Selimuzzaman said, “He was brought to the hospital around 9:15 pm at night. After examination, we found out that he was dead. He was actually dead already. The cause of his death can be confirmed after post-mortem.”
Inspector (investigation) at Ashulia police station Md Kamal Hossain has also confirmed the news of Shamim’s death to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, a group of students beat and injured Shamim Mollah on the Jahangirnagar University campus on Wednesday afternoon. Later, he was first handed over to the proctorial body of the university and then to the police.
According to sources of the university, Shamim Mollah lives in the area beside the university campus. Allegedly, he was involved in the attack led by Chhatra League and miscreants from outside on the students of the anti-discrimination student movement who had taken shelter at the vice-chancellor’s residence on the night of 15 July.
As reported by eye witnesses and security officers, Shamim Mollah was standing at a shop adjacent to the Joy Bangla gate of the university on Wednesday afternoon. Hearing this, a group of students from the university went there, then detained and beat him. Later, the proctorial team of the university arrived at the scene.
A one point, he was taken to the security unit with the help of security officials. Later, a team of police from the Ashulia police station arrived at the security unit being informed by the proctorial team. At the time the police and the proctorial team interrogated Shamim about the attack on students at the vice-chancellor’s residence on 15 July night. Afterwards he was handed over to Ashulia police station members.