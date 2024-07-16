Students beaten up inside JU VC residence in the dead of night

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League beat up quota reform movement protesters inside the residence of the vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University in Savar, outskirts of capital Dhaka after a group of protesting students took shelter there.

The attack that took place a little after 12:00am on Tuesday also left many students injured.

Later, several thousand students come out from various halls around 2:00am, and chased off the Chhatra League leaders and activists.

Students alleged about 150 BCL leaders and activists including outsiders took part in the attack around 12:00am. Most attackers worn helmets and were armed with sharpen weapons. Two petrol bombs were hurled at the students.