Students beaten up inside JU VC residence in the dead of night
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League beat up quota reform movement protesters inside the residence of the vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University in Savar, outskirts of capital Dhaka after a group of protesting students took shelter there.
The attack that took place a little after 12:00am on Tuesday also left many students injured.
Later, several thousand students come out from various halls around 2:00am, and chased off the Chhatra League leaders and activists.
Students alleged about 150 BCL leaders and activists including outsiders took part in the attack around 12:00am. Most attackers worn helmets and were armed with sharpen weapons. Two petrol bombs were hurled at the students.
Students then took shelter at the JU VC residence. They alleged BCL leaders and activists threw stones at them.
The students said BCL men left the main gate of the VC’s residence as police reached the scene at around 12:15am. Later at around 2:15am the BCL leaders again stormed the gate and entered into the premises of the VC’s residence. They hurled petrol bombs, vandalized the VC’s residence and beat up the protesters. The VC was inside the house during the attack.
Around 500 students from different halls headed towards the VC’s residence at around 1:45am and drove out the BCL men gathered there. A chase and counter chase between the protesters and police took place. Later, the police dispersed the students.
Earlier, students brought out a procession under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ from in front of the central library on Monday evening. They were later attacked at Bottola area. Over 50 students were injured at that time.