Midnight protest against killing of former Chhatra League leader at JU

Calling it ‘extrajudicial killing’, students at Jahangirnagar University (JU) protested against the killing of former student and leader of Chhatra League at the university, Shamim Ahmed alias Shamim Mollah, from being attacked on JU campus. This protest march began from the Bottola area on the university campus around 2:00 am, early on Thursday.

The march travelled various roads on the university campus and then ended going in front the residence of vice-chancellor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan.