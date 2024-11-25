Raozan terror Azizul arrested, back in old form after 18 years

Muhammad Azizul Haque, 55, a listed criminal who would introduce him as a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on charges of setting fire on a house owned by an expatriate in Chattogram’s Raozan after the fall of the Awami League government.

RAB said Azizul faces more than 12 cases on various allegations including murder and abduction charges. A team of RAB Chattgram-7 arrested him from the Kotwali police station area in the city Sunday afternoon. He was sent to prison through the court on that very day.

BNP sources said Azizul was a BNP leader from the Dabua union. He was also a Jubo Dal leader before that. He is from the North Hingola village in Dabua union. He was also known to be a top terror once. He fled to Oman after 2006. There are allegations that he tried to induce a reign of terror again upon his return to the country after the mass uprising last August.