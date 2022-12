A 30-year-old man, who was stabbed by unknown assailants eight days earlier, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital on Sunday, reports UNB.

Md Amin Hossain Asif, son of late Ali Ershad of Chandina upazila in Cumilla, used to work as an informant for the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police.

His brother Rafiqul Islam said unidentified assailants stabbed Asif near the army camp in South Keraniganj around 9.00pm on 3 December, leaving him critically injured.