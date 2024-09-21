Bangladeshi mountaineer Shayla Bithi was allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants while crossing a footbridge in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the footbridge in front of Dhanmondi Government Boys High School.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station OC Mozammel Haque said, "When Shayla Bithi was descending from the footbridge, some individuals attacked her from behind and pulled her hair. She fell on the stairs and was injured. She did not see the attackers. We have sent a team to the scene. Necessary legal action will be taken."

Bithi’s husband, senior journalist Taimur Faruk Tusher, shared details of the attack on his Facebook page.

Taimur wrote: "The assault, which took place in broad daylight, left Bithi with multiple injuries."

He also urged authorities to review CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.