Mountaineer Shayla Bithi attacked in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
Bangladeshi mountaineer Shayla Bithi was allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants while crossing a footbridge in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the footbridge in front of Dhanmondi Government Boys High School.
Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station OC Mozammel Haque said, "When Shayla Bithi was descending from the footbridge, some individuals attacked her from behind and pulled her hair. She fell on the stairs and was injured. She did not see the attackers. We have sent a team to the scene. Necessary legal action will be taken."
Bithi’s husband, senior journalist Taimur Faruk Tusher, shared details of the attack on his Facebook page.
Taimur wrote: "The assault, which took place in broad daylight, left Bithi with multiple injuries."
He also urged authorities to review CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.
Bithi later went to Mohammadpur police station to file a complaint where she was asked to go to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station since the location falls under its jurisdiction.
Based on the complaint, a team from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station went to the scene.
Meanwhile, women's rights activist Khushi Kabir expressed concern over the attack and criticized the current state of law and order in Dhaka, stressing the urgent need to address public safety concerns, especially with such incidents occurring in broad daylight.
Bithi summited the Island Peak in the Himalayas in October 2021. In May 2018, she became the first Bangladeshi woman to conquer Tibet’s Lakpa Ri (7,045 metres). In May 2019, she became the first Bangladeshi woman to cross the Tashi Lapcha Pass (5,755 metres) in the Himalayas.