7 Bangladeshi women trafficked to India return via Benapole

The returnees have been identified as- Shirina Bishwash Kuri from Jashore, Anjuman Sumi from Kuri village, Moushumi Akter from Farispur, Ria Akter from Chattogram, Shohagi akter Mim from Sreepur, Zakia Akter from Khagrachari and Suma Akter from Sunamganj.
All of them are aged between 25 and 30 years.
Officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration police Ahsan Habib said that the women were produced in a local court that granted them bail. “The women have been taken to a shelter home by NGO Justice and Care.”
The women told cops that they had entered India two years ago illegally through brokers and who promised job opportunities there.
Senior program officer of Justice and Care, ABM Muhit Hossain said that Indian police rescued the women after getting to know that they had fallen into the trap of human traffickers.
The returnees will stay in 14-day institutional quarantine in Jashore for now considering the current Covid situation, said the officer. “After that, we will help them get jobs in Bangladesh,” he said.