Evading tariff with digital manipulation

A ring of swindlers has evaded a large sum of revenue by manipulating the weighing scale at the Benapole land port in Jashore.

The frauds used the ID and password for the software used in the weighing which allowed the importers to bring products from India without paying any tariff.

Some of the port officials and employees have been accused of being involved in this.

Already the Bangladesh Land Port Authority has transferred 10 officials and employees on suspicion of being involved in fraudulent activities. Although a probe committee was formed to investigate the matter six months ago, no action has been taken against the people involved as yet.

There are some 24 land ports in the country. According to the land port authority, the highest 60 to 70 per cent products are exported and imported through the Benapole port. Some 7,000 – 8,000 metric tonnes of products are imported through this port. The government earned revenue of Tk 60 billion from this port in the last fiscal.