Extortion has been common in different parts of the capital

If someone wants to launch a business or construct a building, the person has to pay extortion money. If they fail to pay, they are attacked or beaten.

Md Parvez, shopkeeper at Ayesha Super Market at Mirpur Mazar Road, was beaten up on 8 January. In a written complaint to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Parvez alleged the criminals demanded Tk 200,000 as extortion money. As he couldn't pay the money, he was beaten up and his shop was vandalised.

A total of 14 incidents of extortion and attacks took place in the capital in the last seven months.

During the period, one person was killed and nine injured.

According to businessmen, persons involved in construction and the police, extortionists demand money if anyone starts a new business or does well in business. They also take advantage if they come to know about a dispute over business.