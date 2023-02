The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested five suspects, including three hackers, for creating fake birth registration certificates by hacking servers, reports UNB.

The law enforcers conducted special drives and arrested them from Chattogram, Narail, Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj, said Asif Mohiuddin, additional commissioner of CMP's CTTC unit in a press briefing on Sunday.

However, the identities of the arrestees have not yet been disclosed by the police.