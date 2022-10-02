Hindus in Dinajpur cancel Durga Puja celebration protesting murder

The incident took place at Kumarpara Sarvajanin Puja Mandap in Tongua of Bhervedi union.
A housewife named Upobala was killed after rape on her way home 2 months ago.
A case was filed but no one was arrested in this connection, said Dhiman Das, president of Khansama Upazila Puja Celebration Committee.
The case is now under investigation by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), he added.
Anant Kumar Roy, who joined the protest programme, said that they will not celebrate any religious festival in the mandap until justice is done for Upobala’s murder.
Another protester, Nripendra Nath Roy said they boycotted their main festival only for getting justice for Upobala. Instead of celebrating Puja, they are holding a protest programme by hanging banners with anti-violence slogans on the entrance of the mandap titled ‘Stand united against communal evil’.