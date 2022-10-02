Hindus in Dinajpur cancel Durga Puja celebration protesting murder

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindus, began on Saturday, with the incarnation (bodhon) of the goddess in temples across the country.

But no celebration was seen in a mandap in Dinajpur’s Khansama upazila, rather the Hindus of this area are protesting by hoisting black flags demanding the arrest and punishment of the killers of a woman who was murdered after rape, UNB reports.