US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo's brother

Bryan Schiller said the US embassy is aware of reports that Mahinur was attacked in front of his home in Mirpur last week.

Mahinur Ahmed Khan, 37, came under attack at about 8:00pm on 17 March as he went out to buy some essential items from a shop opposite his house, according to his wife Rubyda Rakhee.

Mahinur's brother, Zulkarnain Saer Khan, was one of the journalists who worked with Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit (I-Unit) on All the Prime Minister's Men, an explosive 2021 documentary that alleged corruption at the highest levels of government.