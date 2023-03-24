Crime

US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo's brother

Prothom Alo English Desk

The US embassy in Dhaka expects a thorough investigation into a reported attack on Mahinur Ahmed Khan, brother of UK-based journalist Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, reports UNB.

"We wish Khan a speedy recovery, and we hope the case is thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice," said acting US embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller in a statement on Friday.

Bryan Schiller said the US embassy is aware of reports that Mahinur was attacked in front of his home in Mirpur last week. 

Mahinur Ahmed Khan, 37, came under attack at about 8:00pm on 17 March as he went out to buy some essential items from a shop opposite his house, according to his wife Rubyda Rakhee.

Mahinur's brother, Zulkarnain Saer Khan, was one of the journalists who worked with Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit (I-Unit) on All the Prime Minister's Men, an explosive 2021 documentary that alleged corruption at the highest levels of government.

