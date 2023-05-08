Cyberworld sees new forms of crimes

Fraud is being carried out by taking control of various online platforms including Facebook without the knowledge of its users. People are being duped by catchy advertisements luring them with promises of loans. And money is being taken from customers through fake orders for expensive restaurants.

An analysis of 406 cases, which were received by the Cyber and Special Crime Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Brach (DB) in the last two and a half years, revealed these forms of online crimes.

DB’s Cyber and Special Crime (North Division) deputy commissioner Mohamad Tareque Bin Rashid told Prothom Alo on Saturday that new forms of cybercrimes are coming to the limelight and frauds are mostly taking place in various online platforms.