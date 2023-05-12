3 selling fake SSC question papers on Facebook

The detained are – Ahmed Reza Khan, Mohammad Rifat and Mohammad Arman. Ahmed Reza Khan is Fazil student of a madrasah in the city while Rifat and Arman are graduate (hons) students of a college in Patiya, Chattogram.

RAB-7 Chattogram’s assistant director (media) Nurul Absar told Prothom Alo that acting on tip off they detained the three and seized fake questions papers of SSC and equivalent exams and other evidences of selling those online.

He further said the three were selling the questions from a Facebook page. They also were using WhatsApp and Messenger apps for this. They used to collect the money through mobile phones, Nurul Absar added.