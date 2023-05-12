3 selling fake SSC question papers on Facebook

Three people were detained from Baklia area in Chattogram on allegation of selling fake questions papers of ongoing Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams early Friday, says Rapid Action Battalion.
A team of RAB-7 detained the three from Baklia area at around 1:00 am.
The detained are – Ahmed Reza Khan, Mohammad Rifat and Mohammad Arman. Ahmed Reza Khan is Fazil student of a madrasah in the city while Rifat and Arman are graduate (hons) students of a college in Patiya, Chattogram.
RAB-7 Chattogram’s assistant director (media) Nurul Absar told Prothom Alo that acting on tip off they detained the three and seized fake questions papers of SSC and equivalent exams and other evidences of selling those online.
He further said the three were selling the questions from a Facebook page. They also were using WhatsApp and Messenger apps for this. They used to collect the money through mobile phones, Nurul Absar added.
The RAB-7 official claimed that the detained people were publicising on their Facebook pages the question papers of past years as the question papers of this year. They were saying that they have got three sets of question papers of each subject. That’s how they were involved with fraudulence.
RAB-7 said a case has been filed against the three at Baklia police station in Chattogram city. The three have already been handed over to police, the elite force said.
Sources from Baklia police station informed Prothom Alo that the three are likely to be taken to court in Friday afternoon.