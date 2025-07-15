Brutal killing in Old Dhaka: 1 more arrested from Narayanganj
One more accused has been arrested from Narayanganj in connection with the murder of scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag, 39, in front of Mitford Hospital (Sir Salimullah Medical College) in Dhaka.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Nannu Kazi, 27, conducting a raid in Sonakanda area of Bandar upazila in the district around 11:30 pm on Monday.
With the arrest of Nannu Kazi, accused no. seven in the case, a total of eight persons have been arrested so far.
RAB-11 commander Lt. Col. HM Sazzad Hossain confirmed the arrest of Nannu Kazi.
Sources at RAB-11 said Nannu Kazi was arrested from Balia village at Kalagachhia union of the Bandar upazila around 11:30 at night. He was later handed over to RAB-10.
On Wednesday, scrap metal trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, 39, was brutally killed in front of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka in broad daylight.
Before killing him, the attackers beat and bludgeoned him with bricks and stones leaving his head and body severely crushed. At one point he was stripped naked, and some attackers jumped on his body.
A lawsuit was filed in connection with the murder at Kotwali police station in Dhaka on Thursday. Victim Lal Chand’s sister Manjuara Begum, 42 filed the case naming 19 and another 15-20 unnamed accused.