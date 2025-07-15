Brutal killing in Old Dhaka: 1 more arrested from Narayanganj

One more accused has been arrested from Narayanganj in connection with the murder of scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag, 39, in front of Mitford Hospital (Sir Salimullah Medical College) in Dhaka.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Nannu Kazi, 27, conducting a raid in Sonakanda area of Bandar upazila in the district around 11:30 pm on Monday.

With the arrest of Nannu Kazi, accused no. seven in the case, a total of eight persons have been arrested so far.